Tuesday Sep 06 2022
'Philosopher' Kanye West sees 'controversy as my gym', wants '6 pack of truth'

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Kanye West expressed his liking for 'controversy' in an honest Twitter post back in the days.

In a resurfaced tweet from 2018, Kanye is seen declaring how he seeks 'truth' in the capitalist society.

"truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth," he wrote on April 19.

Dr Lauren Ware from University of Kent at the time branded Ye as a 'philosopher.'

Speaking to BBC, Ms Kent revealed: "Philosophy as the pursuit of truth, the love of wisdom, is well-known, but Kanye's embrace of controversy marks him out as genuinely engaging in philosophical practice.

"I teach a module at Kent called "Philosophical Reading and Writing", and when students struggle to come up with material for their essays, we tell them: Find the controversy, find a problem, turn that into a question, and then your answer to that question is your thesis statement.*

She added: "Philosophy starts with controversy, and training and exercise in identifying and dealing with it charitably is a great way to flex your philosophical muscles."

