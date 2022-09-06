'Philosopher' Kanye West sees 'controversy as my gym', wants '6 pack of truth'

Kanye West expressed his liking for 'controversy' in an honest Twitter post back in the days.



In a resurfaced tweet from 2018, Kanye is seen declaring how he seeks 'truth' in the capitalist society.

"truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth," he wrote on April 19.



Dr Lauren Ware from University of Kent at the time branded Ye as a 'philosopher.'

Speaking to BBC, Ms Kent revealed: "Philosophy as the pursuit of truth, the love of wisdom, is well-known, but Kanye's embrace of controversy marks him out as genuinely engaging in philosophical practice.

"I teach a module at Kent called "Philosophical Reading and Writing", and when students struggle to come up with material for their essays, we tell them: Find the controversy, find a problem, turn that into a question, and then your answer to that question is your thesis statement.*

She added: "Philosophy starts with controversy, and training and exercise in identifying and dealing with it charitably is a great way to flex your philosophical muscles."