Justin Bieber shares scenes from Rock In Rio concert

Justin Bieber performed to a buzzing crowd in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on September 4th. While there were rumours that the concert that he would cancel his main headlining slot at day three of the first weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

However, thousands of Beliebers were relieved when the Peaches crooner came on to the stage to perform.

And while Bieber began the show in a white T-shirt with black and white baggy pants, after a while he went shirtless, much to the delight of his young fans.

The show kicked off with an opening video complete with a digital version of Bieber seemingly in space, and then flying into the air, through fields, where he would befriend a butterfly. As the clip continued with its trippy feel, the Confident singer offered deep commentary where he talked about “how life is complicated, scary and difficult”, all while adding how it’s also “wonderful, exciting and breathtaking”.

The star also shared a sweet moment with wife Hailey Bieber in a series of photos sharing glimpse at backstage.









