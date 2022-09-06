 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber shares scenes from Rock In Rio concert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Justin Bieber shares scenes from Rock In Rio concert
Justin Bieber shares scenes from Rock In Rio concert

Justin Bieber performed to a buzzing crowd in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on September 4th. While there were rumours that the concert that he would cancel his main headlining slot at day three of the first weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

However, thousands of Beliebers were relieved when the Peaches crooner came on to the stage to perform.

And while Bieber began the show in a white T-shirt with black and white baggy pants, after a while he went shirtless, much to the delight of his young fans.

The show kicked off with an opening video complete with a digital version of Bieber seemingly in space, and then flying into the air, through fields, where he would befriend a butterfly. As the clip continued with its trippy feel, the Confident singer offered deep commentary where he talked about “how life is complicated, scary and difficult”, all while adding how it’s also “wonderful, exciting and breathtaking”.

The star also shared a sweet moment with wife Hailey Bieber in a series of photos sharing glimpse at backstage.



More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit
Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US trial’ docuseries gets a release date: Deets inside

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US trial’ docuseries gets a release date: Deets inside

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?
Twitter thinks Amber Heard, Meghan Markle have 'same acting teacher': Here's Why

Twitter thinks Amber Heard, Meghan Markle have 'same acting teacher': Here's Why
Meghan Markle says Me '54 times' in 'seven-minute' speech: 'All about her'

Meghan Markle says Me '54 times' in 'seven-minute' speech: 'All about her'
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for her daughter Malti Marie in rare photo

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for her daughter Malti Marie in rare photo
Meghan Markle trying to 'fool' Blacks with 'layers of spray tan': 'You still don't look it'

Meghan Markle trying to 'fool' Blacks with 'layers of spray tan': 'You still don't look it'

Latest

view all