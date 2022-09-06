REVIEW: Tragedy meets vengeance in latest Team Muhafiz episode

We were left at the edge of our seats last week when Team Muhafiz were taken aboard a helicopter and briefed about an upcoming mission. Lo and behold, this week, we get to know what dangers lie ahead for Pakistan that our heroes must put an end to.



Team Muhafiz is approached by an unnamed counter-terrorism institution that informs them that Seth Rizwan (the suit-clad sophisticated villain) intends on making good on his plans to ensure Pakistan and China’s joint collaborative fifth generation aircraft does not launch at all.

A huge ceremony has been scheduled to launch the fighter aircraft and Seth Rizwan plans to sabotage the event via his goons, our heroes are told.

We see that Seth Rizwan means business when he arrives in person to meet his henchman, Addu Kankata. Addu is a bit shocked to see Seth Rizwan in his presence but is more terrified when he comes across Rizwan’s go-to guy for sinister missions—Jabba.

Let’s give you a brief introduction to Jabba. He’s tall and built like an ox. With muscular, tatted arms and a huge neck, he’s not the guy you’d want to go against in a fistfight, or any fight, for that matter. Oh, and he’s also a deadly sniper that Rizwan has entrusted to do some serious damage at the ceremony. We’ll see.

Jabba doesn’t waste any time and goes about stalking Farman. Team Muhafiz’s leader is no joke and understands that he’s being followed by the villain. He encounters Jabba in a gym and finally decides to confront him. What follows is one of the best action sequences we have seen, ever, in this series or any animated series, for that matter.

Farman shows Jabba he is not to be messed with, and quickly delivers a mixed combo of punches and kicks. Stunned at first, Jabba shows us he’s well-versed in the art of hand-to-hand combat. The two seem equally matched until Jabba knocks off Farman’s glasses. With no vision, our hero is a handicapped man. Jabba realizes it and with a sinister grin, delivers a bone-crushing kick to his chest.

To the viewer’s utter shock and horror, Farman goes crashing out of a window and slams back-first into a parked car. He smashes the windshield and drops with a loud thud onto the road. Team Muhafiz members arrive on the scene and call an ambulance.

The episode ends with Team Muhafiz seething in anger and determined to exact revenge on Seth Rizwan, Jabba and all those involved in the heinous crimes.