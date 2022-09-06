Can Suryakumar Yadav overtake Babar Azam in ICC T20I rankings?

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam. — Reuters/AFP

The ICC Men's T20I rankings will be released tomorrow (Wednesday) and the competition between three top-ranked batters — Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Suryakumar Yadav — is getting tense.

At the moment, Pakistan's skipper Babar sits on top of the batting rankings with 810 rating points. Wicket-keeper-batter Rizwan with 796 points and India's Yadav with 792 points follow close on his heels.

India have a match scheduled for today against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup's Super Four stage and if he performs up to the mark, he will strengthen his position to dethrone Babar.

Yadav, in the underway tournament, has slammed a sensational 26-ball 68* against Hong Kong. Although that might not carry much weight since Hong Kong are not a strong team, if he puts up a show today against the island nation, it will definitely help him clinch the top spot.

Babar — who has remained the top-batter for more than 1,000 days — hasn't had a great run in the tournament with scores of 10, 9 and 14 in the three matches so far, thus, weakening his position.

Rizwan is currently the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches, as he smashed fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against India.