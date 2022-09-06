 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Pine seemingly ‘isolates’ himself as Harry Styles talks about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Chris Pine seemingly ‘isolates’ himself as Harry Styles talks about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Chris Pine seemingly ‘isolates’ himself as Harry Styles talks about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ 

Don’t Worry Darling feud continues in Italy as the movie’s leading cast members and director promote the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Amid the controversies, one of the cast members, actor Chris Pine has become the talk of the town after a short video clip of him appearing to 'zone out' has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, the Contractor star, 42, was seen unimpressed with his co-star Harry Styles’ choice of words at the press conference as fans quickly noticed his expressionless stoned face.

On Twitter, one user shared the clip, zooming in on Pine’s face as Styles continues to answer the questions.

“You know, my favourite thing about the movie is it feels like movie,” the Watermelon Sugar singer said, as his co-star appeared to isolate himself. “It feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film, movie, that y’know… the reason why you go, to watch something on the big screen.”

Another user commented, 'You can almost see the screams catching in his throat.'

With netizens describing Pine as a 'whole mood', one quipped, 'You show up to your cast HATING each other and you get stuck on a junket with a man who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow.'

Others also poked fun at the controversies and drama surrounding the film, including the rumored feud star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde and more.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles’ acting lacks charisma in Don’t Worry Darling, says movie critic

Harry Styles’ acting lacks charisma in Don’t Worry Darling, says movie critic
Angelina Jolie looks like an angel as she steps out in white T-shirt & flared silky slacks

Angelina Jolie looks like an angel as she steps out in white T-shirt & flared silky slacks
Meghan Markle takes a veiled jibe at royal family in her speech on UK soil

Meghan Markle takes a veiled jibe at royal family in her speech on UK soil
Elon Musk slams Amazon Prime’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Twitter

Elon Musk slams Amazon Prime’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Twitter

Prince William shares 'heart-breaking' post amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK visit

Prince William shares 'heart-breaking' post amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK visit
Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event

Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event
Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’

Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’
Queen Elizabeth’s role in British government

Queen Elizabeth’s role in British government
Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus

Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus
Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills

Latest

view all