 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Prince Harry thinks he’s the ‘lucky one’ that Meghan Markle ‘chose’ him

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Meghan Markle revealed in her latest Spotify podcast episode that Prince Harry doesn’t believe she is lucky for finding herself a prince, instead says that he is the ‘lucky one’ that Meghan chose him, reported The Independent.

Speaking about getting to marry the Duke of Sussex on the third episode of her podcast Archetypes with guest Mindy Kaling, Meghan shared that she ‘chose him (Prince Harry) too’.

The comment came after Mindy shared how she would ‘value her worth’ on men’s interest in her when she was younger.

Adding to the discussion, Meghan said: “My own experience of that, when I started dating my husband and we became engaged, everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky he chose you!’”

“And when you have to hear it a million times over, you’re sort of like, ‘Well, I chose him too,’” she added.

Meghan further shared: “But thankfully I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, ‘They’ve got it all wrong, I’m the lucky one because you chose me.’”

