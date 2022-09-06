 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Moss stuns everyone with her gorgeous look: Photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

British model Kate Moss never disappoints her fans with her ravishing fashion statement.

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend turned heads around with her stunning appearance during the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.

In the photos shared on Dailymail, the fresh-faced supermodel looked radiant while attending the event on behalf of her appropriately named Cosmoss range at London department store Harrods.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Kate, 48, looked-drop -dead gorgeous in a powder pink dress with a plunging neckline as she greeted onlookers before making her way inside the sprawling Knightsbridge venue.

Accompanied by nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson, Kate was in a welcoming mood while celebrating the launch of Cosmoss, a move that marks her as the latest celebrity to join the already convoluted health and wellness market. 


More From Entertainment:

Elton John has THIS to say about collaboration with Britney Spears

Elton John has THIS to say about collaboration with Britney Spears
Brendan Fraser reflects on obese people: ‘incredibly strong individuals’

Brendan Fraser reflects on obese people: ‘incredibly strong individuals’
Brad Pitt’s friends in Hollywood start to disappear after shocking FBI exposé

Brad Pitt’s friends in Hollywood start to disappear after shocking FBI exposé
Dwayne The Rock Johnson showers adulation on Brendan Fraser: Photo

Dwayne The Rock Johnson showers adulation on Brendan Fraser: Photo
Kourtney Kardashian turns heads with her stylish appearance in crop top

Kourtney Kardashian turns heads with her stylish appearance in crop top
Spotify releases third episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast 'Archetypes'

Spotify releases third episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast 'Archetypes'
Ben Stiller, Sean Penn are not allowed to enter Russia

Ben Stiller, Sean Penn are not allowed to enter Russia
Fans go wild for arrival of Harry Styles in Venice

Fans go wild for arrival of Harry Styles in Venice
Britney Spears says ‘I don't believe in God anymore’ after son Jayden bombshell interview

Britney Spears says ‘I don't believe in God anymore’ after son Jayden bombshell interview
Chris Pine seemingly ‘isolates’ himself as Harry Styles talks about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Chris Pine seemingly ‘isolates’ himself as Harry Styles talks about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated to royal welcome in Germany

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated to royal welcome in Germany
Harry Styles’ acting lacks charisma in Don’t Worry Darling, says movie critic

Harry Styles’ acting lacks charisma in Don’t Worry Darling, says movie critic

Latest

view all