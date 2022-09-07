Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

file footage

Harry Styles did not spit on Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival contrary to what a viral video seems to show, Pine himself has confirmed.



Pine’s representative dismissed claims that Styles spat on the actor as ‘ridiculous’ in a statement shared with Variety.

As per Pine’s rep: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

The statement further read: “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The clarification comes after the internet had a meltdown over a video from inside the theatre at Venice Film Festival appeared to show Styles allegedly spitting on Pine, after which Pine abruptly stopped clapping and gave a nervous laugh.

Despite the video being shared and reshared multiple times, no confirmation was provided until Pine’s official statement on the incident.