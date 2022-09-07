 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Harry Styles did not spit on Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival contrary to what a viral video seems to show, Pine himself has confirmed.

Pine’s representative dismissed claims that Styles spat on the actor as ‘ridiculous’ in a statement shared with Variety.

As per Pine’s rep: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

The statement further read: “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The clarification comes after the internet had a meltdown over a video from inside the theatre at Venice Film Festival appeared to show Styles allegedly spitting on Pine, after which Pine abruptly stopped clapping and gave a nervous laugh.

Despite the video being shared and reshared multiple times, no confirmation was provided until Pine’s official statement on the incident. 

