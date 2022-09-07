 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Elon Musk's mom stays in garage, the world's richest man says it's a suitable place for her

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Elon Musks mom stays in garage, the worlds richest man says its a suitable place for her

The world's richest man Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk revealed that her billionaire son has no home for her in Texas, United States.

Maye Musk, in conversation with a media outlet, said: "I have to sleep in the garage. You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

Maye didn't further elaborate on her unconventional accommodations. She told the publication that her son isn't interested in material possessions.

Musk reacted to The Post’s article about his mother Maye Musk’s questionable living quarters. He joked that his Texas garage is a suitable place for his mom.

“Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!” the 51-year-old replied to The Post’s tweet.

Currently, Maye, who shares three children - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca - with her ex-husband, Errol Musk, lives in an apartment in New York.

Musk, whose net worth is an estimated $229 billion, said earlier this year that his primary residence is a rental property in Boca Chica — close to his SpaceX facility — that’s worth just $50,000.

Musk, in April, revealed he doesn't "even own a home right now," and stays "at friend's places." The Tesla CEO later tweeted that his primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth USD 50,000.

The business tycoon began unloading his real estate portfolio last summer after revealing he would give up all tangible assets to devote his life "to Mars and Earth." He said: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he tweeted in May 2020."

