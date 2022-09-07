Kanye West says his kids 'have no idea' their daddy is fighting 'alone'

Kanye West is pouring his heart out in an emotional social media post dedicated to his children.



The 45-year-old rapper turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo with North,8, Saint,6, Chicago,4, and Psalm 2, engaging in a huddle.

"Some things are bigger than money My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing These future leaders will never back down be stolen from and forced to compromise who they are for the check," the Donda rapper affectionately captioned alongside the post.

Kanye's fight with shoe brand Adidas began after he called out bosses for copying YEEZY slides by introducing their own Adilette 22 slide sandals.