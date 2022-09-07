 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Lea Michele gets multiple standing ovations in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Lea Michele is finally playing Fanny Brice in a role of a lifetime on Broadway’s Funny Girl
Lea Michele is finally playing Fanny Brice in a role of a lifetime on Broadway’s 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele is finally playing Fanny Brice in a role of a lifetime on Broadway’s Funny Girl, and as per Page Six, managed to garner multiple standing ovations during her run on-stage.

The 36-year-old Glee star returned to the Broadway stage at New York City’s August Wilson Theatre, where the packed audience included her best friend and fellow Broadway star Jonathan Groff, as well as Spring Awakening costars John Gallagher Jr. and Gideon Glick.

As per reports, Michele’s performance as the iconic Fanny Brice struck such a chord with the crowd that she managed to elicit four standing ovations before the intermission, with two more ovations coming in the second act.

Eye witness accounts also shared how audience members couldn’t stop praising Michele’s performance, with one even being overheard saying: “She's the greatest star alright… I'm going to need to come back this Friday and see it again.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again
Gisele Bündchen ‘still hasn’t patched up’ with husband Tom Brady: Sources

Gisele Bündchen ‘still hasn’t patched up’ with husband Tom Brady: Sources
Meghan Markle’s ulterior motives for UK visit leaked

Meghan Markle’s ulterior motives for UK visit leaked
Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100

Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100
Johnny Depp had 'malicious revenge porn' plans for Amber Heard

Johnny Depp had 'malicious revenge porn' plans for Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Harry are 'much more genuine' than Kate, William: German locals

Meghan Markle, Harry are 'much more genuine' than Kate, William: German locals
Kanye West says his kids 'have no idea' their daddy is fighting 'alone'

Kanye West says his kids 'have no idea' their daddy is fighting 'alone'

Amber Heard’s threatening email ‘written on the notes app’?

Amber Heard’s threatening email ‘written on the notes app’?
Netflix's upcoming series 'Narco-Saints' releases final trailer

Netflix's upcoming series 'Narco-Saints' releases final trailer

Latest

view all