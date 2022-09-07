Lea Michele gets multiple standing ovations in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele is finally playing Fanny Brice in a role of a lifetime on Broadway’s 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele is finally playing Fanny Brice in a role of a lifetime on Broadway’s Funny Girl, and as per Page Six, managed to garner multiple standing ovations during her run on-stage.

The 36-year-old Glee star returned to the Broadway stage at New York City’s August Wilson Theatre, where the packed audience included her best friend and fellow Broadway star Jonathan Groff, as well as Spring Awakening costars John Gallagher Jr. and Gideon Glick.

As per reports, Michele’s performance as the iconic Fanny Brice struck such a chord with the crowd that she managed to elicit four standing ovations before the intermission, with two more ovations coming in the second act.

Eye witness accounts also shared how audience members couldn’t stop praising Michele’s performance, with one even being overheard saying: “She's the greatest star alright… I'm going to need to come back this Friday and see it again.”