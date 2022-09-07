Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson

 
Kim Kardashian on Tuesday dropped bombshell pictures for her cover story with Interview Magazine, in which she reportedly hinted at a reunion with ex-Pete Davidson.

Talking about her relationships with her exes, including ex-husband Kanye West, Kim shared her feelings about Pete as well, leaving many to wonder whether there is a patch up on the cards for the former couple.

Kim was asked to comment on Pete for the interview, to which she said: “He's a cutie.”

She then went on to pile praise on the Saturday Night Live comedian, saying: “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

The comments were reportedly recorded before their breakup, however, many now believe that there’s no love lost between the couple who broke up last month after dating for about nine months.

