Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Jennifer Lawrence reflects on gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘it’s bothersome’

Jennifer Lawrence has recently opened up about gender pay gap in Hollywood after the reports surfaced that she earned five million dollars less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up.

According to Independent, the Hunger Games star reportedly received $25m for the movie whereas DiCaprio was paid $30m.

Speaking with Vogue, Lawrence revealed that all male actors of her calibre and “level of fame are overpaid”, which she admitted that the “common discrepancy is still bothersome” for her.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?” remarked the 32-year-old.

The actress recalled that she was paid “substantially less” than her male co-stars for the 2013 movie American Hustle.

Meanwhile, Lawrence also revealed about miscarriage and misogyny of American politics in her interview.

