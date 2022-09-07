 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Nargis Fakhri opens up about her absence from Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Nargis Fakhri says she underwent a lot of mental and physical stress while staying in Bollywood
Nargis Fakhri says she underwent a lot of mental and physical stress while staying in Bollywood

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who has been missing from Bollywood for some time now, has finally opened up about her absence.

Nargis, while talking to News18, said: “I became unwell. I was going through too much mental and physical stress. I had a lot of physical ailments that were interfering with my daily life. It was very difficult to ignore these problems.”

“My body, in a way, was telling me that it’s not being able to handle it. I knew it in my mind that I had to take a break because I wasn’t the happiest person.”

The Rockstar actress further went on to say: “In an industry like this, you’re constantly running on a hamster wheel, you’re always in a rat race, and you’ve to keep up because you don’t want to fall back. You’ve to attend meetings, you’ve to do ads… it just never ends! You only get a couple of days off between projects."

"The pressure and the mental stress that you go through is heavy even though that depends on the kind of films or characters you’re doing. You’ve to invest your soul when you’re acting," she added.

Nargis also said: “Things are going to happen this year for sure and you will see me on screen next year. I am waiting to see myself back on the screen.”

Nargis was last seen in Torbaaz.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot
Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody

Sadie Sink has joined the cast of upcoming thriller movie Berlin Nobody
Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele spotted with new tattoo while out with boyfriend Rich Paul
Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’

Kevin Hart returns to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’
George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy

George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone ‘moving on’ after split
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her

Jennifer Lawrence reveals how Causeway’s theme is ‘very personal’ to her
Musician Lewis Capaldi opens up on having Tourette’s syndrome

Musician Lewis Capaldi opens up on having Tourette’s syndrome
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has his sights set' on dating THIS model: Deets inside
Ryan Jhun talks about his working experience with IU

Ryan Jhun talks about his working experience with IU
Leonardo DiCaprio's former girlfriend gives rare insight into ‘private relationship’ with Oscar winner

Leonardo DiCaprio's former girlfriend gives rare insight into ‘private relationship’ with Oscar winner
Kim Kardashian responds to criticism on her constant use of private jets

Kim Kardashian responds to criticism on her constant use of private jets

Latest

view all