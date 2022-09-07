Nargis Fakhri opens up about her absence from Bollywood

Nargis Fakhri says she underwent a lot of mental and physical stress while staying in Bollywood

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who has been missing from Bollywood for some time now, has finally opened up about her absence.

Nargis, while talking to News18, said: “I became unwell. I was going through too much mental and physical stress. I had a lot of physical ailments that were interfering with my daily life. It was very difficult to ignore these problems.”

“My body, in a way, was telling me that it’s not being able to handle it. I knew it in my mind that I had to take a break because I wasn’t the happiest person.”

The Rockstar actress further went on to say: “In an industry like this, you’re constantly running on a hamster wheel, you’re always in a rat race, and you’ve to keep up because you don’t want to fall back. You’ve to attend meetings, you’ve to do ads… it just never ends! You only get a couple of days off between projects."

"The pressure and the mental stress that you go through is heavy even though that depends on the kind of films or characters you’re doing. You’ve to invest your soul when you’re acting," she added.



Nargis also said: “Things are going to happen this year for sure and you will see me on screen next year. I am waiting to see myself back on the screen.”

Nargis was last seen in Torbaaz.