George Clooney opens up on what took him so long to do another romantic comedy

George Clooney, who appeared in the upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts, has recently revealed why he took so much time to star in another romantic comedy movie.



“They sent me the script for Ticket to Paradise, and it was clearly written for Julia and I,” said the Oscar winner in an interview with New York Times reported via The New York Post.

The Descendants star continued, “In fact, the characters’ names were originally Georgia and Julian. I hadn’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day in 1996.”

“I haven’t succeeded like Julia has in that forum — but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun,’” added The Money Monster actor.

Meanwhile, the Notting Hill actress responded that she and George “felt a lot of happy responsibility in wanting to make a comedy together, to give people a holiday from life after the world had gone through a really hard time”.