Wednesday Sep 07 2022
'Naseem Shah you beauty': Pacer hailed for hitting match-winning sixes

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. — Twitter 

SHARJAH: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took the team to the Asia Cup final after hitting two sixes against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage. 

The star player was hailed by fans after he hit the match-winning sixes in the last over during the nail-biting clash. 

The Men in Green won by 1 wicket against Afghanistan, knocking India and Afghanistan out of the tournament. 

Take a look at what fans have to say: 

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 11). 

