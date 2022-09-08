 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Meghan Markle fully asserted her dominance, while Prince Harry flashed a fake smile and took the back seat during their much-hyped charity tour to the UK and Germany.

Several royal commentators have shared their opinion on the former Hollywood actress' appearance and speech at the One Young World summit in Manchester this week.

Some are claiming that the Duchess of Sussex stole the limelight, while the Queen's grandson Prince Harry took the back seat and appeared to be waiting for his wife's instructions.

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event

Archie and Lilibet's mother was completely rocking at the event and her vibrant red dress was explaining how powerful and confident she considers herself.

Meanwhile, Dina's younger son Prince Harry was not fully there and he appeared to be confused and disturbed during Meghan's speech at the Queen's state.

