Thursday Sep 08 2022
Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to draw criticism in the UK for one reason or another.

The royal couple attended Invictus Games event after visiting the UK.

As soon as videos and pictures from their tour started surfacing, royal fans and experts found enough material to criticise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, shared a picture of Harry's shoes and took a dig at the Duke.

"You can tell a lot about a man by just looking at his shoes," he wrote.

Rosas, however, did not share what people might have thought after looking at Harry's shoes.

