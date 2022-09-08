 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian tells haters she cannot be 'circus animal' to prove her talent

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian is calling out critics who have branded her talentless.

Speaking to Interview Magazine in for their September issues, the 41-year-old said she cannot prove her worth to people who do not want to see her for her skills.

"Yeah, people used to say that and I’m like, 'Do I need to be a f**king circus animal?'" Kim told Interview magazine.

She continued: "Just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, “Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?” And I’m like, “Didn’t know I needed one.”

"I mean, I can give you a million f**king talents," she continued. "I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f**king s**t on the planet."

The diva, however, added that she aptly knows "business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time".

Kim continued: "I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.

"Hopefully one day it can say lawyer and mother," she continued. "I think those are my most important roles, but I don’t really look at my Wikipedia page, so I don’t really care."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West hits new milestone

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'
Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'
Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'

Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'
'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color

'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color
Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM

Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite
Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Prince Harry mocked over his shoes

Hugh Jackman talks about 'The Son's

Hugh Jackman talks about 'The Son's

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Amber Heard believes she lost as Johnny Depp had Camille Vasquez

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event

Harry flashes fake smile as Meghan dominates Manchester event
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable as she channels her inner glamour model

Latest

view all