Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles is poking fun at his viral video of spitting on Chris Pine.

In a recent concert at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, the Don't Worry Darling star broke his silence about the viral video from Venice Film Fesitval.

Harry quipped he "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."



Earlier, Pine's reps clarified the incident, declaring Harry never tried to spit on him in public.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."