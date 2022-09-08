 
Thursday Sep 08 2022
Ranbir Kapoor blames 'bad content' not 'boycott' for flop 'Shamshera'

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor blames 'bad content' not 'boycott' for flop 'Shamshera' 

Actor Ranbir Kapoor broke silence about why Shamshera failed to get audience into the theatres.

During a recent media interaction, the Rockstar star was questioned about the film's utter failure.

"If Shamshera didn't run at the box office it means the audience didn't like the film. The film didn't work because the content wasn't good", the actor said.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt also had opened up about the film failure at the box office. He lamented that how the film was criticized by people 'who didn't even watch it.'

The Agneepath actor penned a long note, in which he defended the film and marvelled Ranbir's acting craft.

"Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, and the laughs we had. the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit - cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years. Through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times."

The actor further added, "Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people we so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being sold. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs."

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera opened to poor reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film was made on a overall INR 150 crore budget but collected just near INR 60 crore through its run.

