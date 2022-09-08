 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle schooled Harry marriage is not 'gender issue': 'Most of us marry frogs'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused maintaining her headlines by playing the 'victim' card.

The Duchess of Sussex told Mindy Kaling on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes that she did not appreciate being labelled 'lucky' just because Prince Harry 'chose' to marry her.

Speaking about Meghan's comments, royal expert Dawn Neesom says: “Meghan managed to turn everything into victimhood, doesn’t she? I think this is less about misogyny and less about gender, and more about marrying an eligible person, whether they are male or female.

“And I think when people keep saying to Meghan ‘Oh, you are very lucky to be with him or be married to him’, they are not talking about because she is a spinster or she is a woman.

“I think [it is down to] the fact that Harry was one of the most eligible people on the planet - I mean he was a prince, he was very wealthy.

“I think this is less about the gender issue and more about the fact that she married a prince, basically. She is very lucky. Very few of us get to marry a prince; most of us marry frogs.” 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?
Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel

Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix
Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide
Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released
Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal
Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond

Idris Elba shoots down rumours of him playing James Bond

Latest

view all