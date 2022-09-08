Who is pacer Mohammad Amir's favourite Bollywood actress?

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. — Instagram

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is currently enjoying his time in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and is playing for Jamaica Tallawahs.

After the Tallawahs match against St Lucia Kings, Amir met Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on the sidelines of the match.

The speedstar took to Instagram to post a picture with Zinta — who is also the co-owner of St Lucia Kings.

"My all time favourite from bollywood," he captioned the picture.



The 30-year-old pacer took 3 wickets in the match against the Kings in the CPL with his vicious bowling.

His post garnered over 80,000 likes and many fans commented on his post.

"And your Always My Favorite," wrote a fan.



"I am big fan of Amir sir," wrote another.