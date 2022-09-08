Joan Collins throws major shade at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid their UK visit

Award-winning British actress Joan Collins shared her unfiltered views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid their trip to the UK.

During a guest appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Collins, 89, was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent stay in the UK.

The Dynasty actress – who was promoting her new musical film, Tomorrow Morning – asked if she had any comments to make about 'other Duchesses' at the moment, jokingly said, “Who could that be? I have no idea.”

She asked show hosts Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid, “Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?”

Collins remarks came after Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where the duchess delivered her first speech since stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Susanna also noted that Markle was “over at the moment” because she “took exception to being called a diva by Mariah Carey” on her Archetypes podcast.

“Oh, really?” Collins responded. “I think it’s rather nice to be called a diva, now and again. I mean, it’s supposed to be a compliment.”