Harry Styles lashes out at paparazzi after persistent stalking

Harry Styles concerns fans with new paparazzi encounter video: 'Angriest he's ever been'

Harry Styles is the latest celebrity fighting against the invasive paparazzi culture - after Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and more drew their boundaries firm.

The 31-year-old musician was followed on a bridge in New York City, as he went about his walk.

The Aperture hitmaker told the stalker to get the camera "out of my face" again and again, but the photographer kept repeatedly asking for a picture.

After the One Direction alum failed to get out of the situation with his usually calm composure, he turned visibly angrier and told the cameraman to be on his way.

However, the "stalker" on the bike kept on talking to Styles even when he did not get any reaction.

Fans on social media flocked to show their concern for the Grammy winner, as they noted that he has never been one to lose his temper, thus the situation must be serious.

Others also pointed out that the paparazzi who posted the video on TikTok is someone with a criminal record, which makes him all the more dangerous and urged Styles to strengthen his security.