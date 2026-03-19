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Netflix unmasks cast of live-action 'Scooby-Doo' remake

The upcoming live-action reimagining of Scooby-Doo is the first since 2004’s 'Monsters Unleashed'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Netflix unmasks cast of live-action Scooby-Doo remake
Netflix unmasks cast of live-action 'Scooby-Doo' remake

Mystery Inc. is officially back in action

On March 18, Netflix revealed the core cast for its upcoming live-action reimagining of Scooby-Doo.

It is the first since 2004’s Monsters Unleashed.

Leading the gang is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, joined by Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.) as Velma Dinkley, and newcomer Tanner Hagen (The Pitt) as Shaggy Rogers.

Netflix unmasks cast of live-action Scooby-Doo remake

The actors themselves couldn’t contain their excitement.

Hagen gushed on Instagram, “ZOINKS! Like… is this even life? So incredibly grateful to be stepping into the shoes of the iconic Shaggy Rogers.”

Grace echoed the enthusiasm, posting: “JEEPERSSSS I’m so excited. The start of the mystery gang.”

Netflix described the series as a “modern reimagining” that will explore the origin story of Mystery Inc., following Daphne and Shaggy during their final summer at camp.

The duo stumbles upon a haunting mystery involving a lonely Great Dane puppy, Scooby, who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

With help from Velma, the pragmatic townie, and Fred, the charming new kid, the teens set out to solve a case that threatens to expose their deepest secrets.

The project promises to blend nostalgia with a darker, more suspenseful tone, giving fans a fresh look at how the beloved gang first came together.

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