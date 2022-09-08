 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo
Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo

Since Buckingham Palace announced their fears concerning Queen Elizabeth’s health, a picture of her bruised hands and pale white fingers have started overtaking social media for the second time.

 The picture in question is from Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Balmoral Castle.

For those unversed, she is still under medical supervision, and is ‘comfortable’.

Fans immediately started sharing and retweeting the image, as well as flooding the comments section.

Some sparked fear among the community by noting how “Seriously, my 88 year old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020, before covid hit. It's just old age.” (sic)

Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo

Whereas another clarified, “If your blood flow is particularly bad your finger tips will turn white.” (sic)

Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report

Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report
Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations

Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations
Zac Efron says his ‘Baywatch’ look’s not attainable: ‘I fell into depression’

Zac Efron says his ‘Baywatch’ look’s not attainable: ‘I fell into depression’
Britain reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Britain reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud
Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why

Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why
Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens
Zac Efron addresses rumours surrounding his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron addresses rumours surrounding his 2021 face transformation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heading to Scotland to be with Queen

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heading to Scotland to be with Queen
Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines

Senior royals including Charles, William rush to Balmoral as Queen's health declines
Prince Harry, Meghan to extend UK trip as Queen under 'medical supervision'?

Prince Harry, Meghan to extend UK trip as Queen under 'medical supervision'?
David Schwimmer pokes fun at Jennifer Aniston’s viral photo with cheeky snap

David Schwimmer pokes fun at Jennifer Aniston’s viral photo with cheeky snap

Latest

view all