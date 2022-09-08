Queen’s health scare causes ‘bruised’ pictures to go viral: Photo

Since Buckingham Palace announced their fears concerning Queen Elizabeth’s health, a picture of her bruised hands and pale white fingers have started overtaking social media for the second time.

The picture in question is from Queen Elizabeth’s meeting with the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Balmoral Castle.

For those unversed, she is still under medical supervision, and is ‘comfortable’.

Fans immediately started sharing and retweeting the image, as well as flooding the comments section.

Some sparked fear among the community by noting how “Seriously, my 88 year old Da had this not long before he passed Feb 2020, before covid hit. It's just old age.” (sic)

Whereas another clarified, “If your blood flow is particularly bad your finger tips will turn white.” (sic)



