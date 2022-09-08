 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry under fire for ‘dramatizing’ darkest time amid Queen's woes

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Harry under fire for ‘dramatizing’ darkest time amid Queens woes
Prince Harry under fire for ‘dramatizing’ darkest time amid Queen's woes

Prince Harry has reportedly come under fire for reportedly 'dramatizing' his darkest hour despite Queen Elizabeth's health woes and Prince Williams 'lack of apology'

Queen Elizabeth’s health fears plunge Prince Harry into backlash after he “dramatized the darkest hour” of his life, following a lack of apology from Prince William.

This revelation has been made by royal broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo in his interview with GB News breakfast host Isabel Webster.

Webster made the admissions in his interview and claimed, “There has been lots of talk this week about how the Sussex’s are in town. They are in Windsor across the park, now, from the Cambridges - Adelaide Cottage versus Frogmore Cottage - and they have not met up.”

“Apparently, according to Omid Scobie, this is because Harry thinks William has not been accountable for crossing the line, nor has he been there for Harry in his darkest hour.”

Even Rafe Heydel-Mankoo admitted, “Yes, well, we go from the sublime story of the Cambridge’s to the ridiculous story of the Sussex’s, as per usual. To expect Prince William to apologise after all the litany of insults that have been caused by the Sussexes is beggars belief. “

“I mean, it is akin to Prince Harry digging himself a hole, Prince Harry throwing a ladder down, Prince Harry burning it and then blaming Prince William for the entire episode.”

“They need to grow a pair and realise the country is going through a more serious issue right now than petty insignificant vacuous issues.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s heir Prince Charles ‘no fan favorite’: Who will be king?’

Queen Elizabeth’s heir Prince Charles ‘no fan favorite’: Who will be king?’
Mindy Kaling weighs in on Hollywood’s double stands for 'impatient' men and women

Mindy Kaling weighs in on Hollywood’s double stands for 'impatient' men and women
Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queen's Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster

Netflix reportedly settle ‘The Queen's Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster
Meghan Markle to repeat her ‘canny move’ at WellChild Awards?

Meghan Markle to repeat her ‘canny move’ at WellChild Awards?
Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report

Queen Elizabeth sparks leukaemia concerns: report
Queen's well-wishers gather at Balmoral Castle: 'Something serious going on'

Queen's well-wishers gather at Balmoral Castle: 'Something serious going on'
Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations

Ozzy Osbourne defends his wife Sharon over racist allegations
Zac Efron says his ‘Baywatch’ look’s not attainable: ‘I fell into depression’

Zac Efron says his ‘Baywatch’ look’s not attainable: ‘I fell into depression’
Britain reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Britain reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham drops jaws with her chic appearance amid Nicola Peltz feud
Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why

Zac Efron is not vegan anymore: Here’s why
Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

Prince Charles’ regency ‘under review’ as Queen’s health worsens

Latest

view all