Thursday Sep 08 2022
Queen’s health alert pushes UK to ‘Operation London Bridge’?
Queen’s health alert pushes UK to ‘Operation London Bridge’?

Queen Elizabeth’s health has sparked a massive frenzy after doctors expressed concern over Her Majesty’s condition.

The 96-year-old monarch has been put “under medical supervision” in Balmoral, confirmed a statement from Buckingham palace.

The news of the ailing Queen took over social media like wildfire, prompting worries of royal fans who think that the United Kingdom has been pushed to Operation London Bridge already.

Taking to Twitter, royal commentator Chad Ryan wrote: “The Royal Family has cancelled events and is all going to Balmoral. The BBC website has changed to black. 

"BBC on-air presenters have changed into black attire. BBC One has cancelled regular programming until 6 pm. This sounds like we are in Operation London Bridge," he added.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is a code phrase for the plan to follow in the UK after the Queen’s death.

The immediate unfolding of events included the announcement of her death, the official mourning, and the state funeral.

It is said most of the important decisions in the plans have been made by the monarch herself while some can only be made by her successor – Prince Charles, after her demise.

Funeral Plan Leaked:

Meanwhile, a leak into the plans for the Queen’s funeral has once again resurfaced after first going viral in June earlier this year.

According to leaked plan, the Queen’s funeral will reportedly take place 10 days after her death. 

Her coffin will first be taken from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain for four days, after which it will be taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state for another four days.

