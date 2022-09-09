 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry reached Balmoral late, didn’t meet Queen before death

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry was reportedly unable to meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II before her death was announced as he reached Scotland late, reported Mail Online.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch at about 6:30 pm (GMT), however, Prince Harry’s jet was reported to still be in the air at the time.

The Duke of Sussex’s plane then landed in Scotland more than 15 minutes later, with Prince Harry being spotted in the back of a car after about 7:00 pm (GMT).

He is understood to have arrived at Balmoral, where the Queen peacefully passed away, ar about 7:52 pm (GMT), way later than other senior royals who are understood to have reached the Queen’s side before her passing was officially announced.

Prince Harry has come up to Balmoral alone, with wife Meghan Markle reportedly staying back in London, however, reports suggest that she may fly to Scotland in some time. 


More From Entertainment:

Netflix to pause filming ‘The Crown’ out of respect for late Queen Elizabeth

Netflix to pause filming ‘The Crown’ out of respect for late Queen Elizabeth
British Catholics, Pope Francis pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

British Catholics, Pope Francis pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone with Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone with Queen Elizabeth's death

Archie, Lilibet to become Prince, Princess as Charles becomes King after Queen’s death

Archie, Lilibet to become Prince, Princess as Charles becomes King after Queen’s death
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new titles confirmed after Queen’s death

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new titles confirmed after Queen’s death

Brad Pitt faces new allegations in countersuit filed by Angelina Jolie's ex-company

Brad Pitt faces new allegations in countersuit filed by Angelina Jolie's ex-company
Prince Harry joins his brother William and other royals at Balmoral after Queen dies

Prince Harry joins his brother William and other royals at Balmoral after Queen dies
Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber react to Queen Elizabeth's death

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber react to Queen Elizabeth's death

US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'

US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'
Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch

Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch
Prince Harry not seen in Balmoral plane for Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Harry not seen in Balmoral plane for Queen Elizabeth II?
Prince William found out about Prince Harry’s UK trip through news?

Prince William found out about Prince Harry’s UK trip through news?

Latest

view all