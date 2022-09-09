Prince Harry reached Balmoral late, didn’t meet Queen before death

file footage

Prince Harry was reportedly unable to meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II before her death was announced as he reached Scotland late, reported Mail Online.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch at about 6:30 pm (GMT), however, Prince Harry’s jet was reported to still be in the air at the time.

The Duke of Sussex’s plane then landed in Scotland more than 15 minutes later, with Prince Harry being spotted in the back of a car after about 7:00 pm (GMT).

He is understood to have arrived at Balmoral, where the Queen peacefully passed away, ar about 7:52 pm (GMT), way later than other senior royals who are understood to have reached the Queen’s side before her passing was officially announced.

Prince Harry has come up to Balmoral alone, with wife Meghan Markle reportedly staying back in London, however, reports suggest that she may fly to Scotland in some time.



