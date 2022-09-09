 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new titles confirmed after Queen’s death

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will now be known as both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as of Cornwall, after Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday making Charles the King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now also be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, titles that have been passed down from William’s father Charles and his wife Camilla, who are now the King and Queen Consort.

William and Kate’s new social media bios read: “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.”

William and Kate’s update came just moments after Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth had passed away peacefully in Balmoral, Scotland, surrounded by her close relatives including Charles, William, and her other children.

King Charles is also expected to pass on his Prince of Wales title to William, his eldest son, who is now first in line to the British throne.

Buckingham Palace’s sombre announcement of the Queen’s death said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The statement also specified the Queen’s wish for Charles’ wife Camilla to be called Queen Consort, reading: “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

