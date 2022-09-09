'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha mourns death of Queen Elizabeth

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Thursday thanked Queen Elizabeth as her long reign came to an end with her death at the age of 96.

Winnick, who played Lagertha in hit TV series 'Vikings' shared a picture of the Queen with caption "thank you" hours after the monarch's death was announced by the Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday.



Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

