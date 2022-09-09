Where Meghan Markle ‘fits’ into King Charles’ monarchy? Archie, Lilibet ‘walking tight rope’

Meghan Markle’s chances at ‘making it’ in King Charles’ envisioned new monarchy laid bare.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell offered some insight into the real reason the Duchess of Sussex may never ‘fit in’ with the Firm, during Prince Charles’ reign.

He delivered the shocking news while referencing Meghan Markle’s absence from the royal lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s death.

He started off by admitting that it's ‘probably’ because “She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”

This revelation came in tandem with the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie took to Twitter to announce, “A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral.”

It also came shortly after news of Queen Elizabeth’s ailing health began overtaking mass media outlets.

At the time Mr Scobie also went on to add, “Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight's WellChild Awards).”





Does Meghan Markle fit into Prince Charles' monarchy?

Meghan Markle's future in the Royal Family seems just as unsure as the rest of the extended branch for King Charles has noted, time and time again, that he wishes for a ‘slimmed’ down monarchy in his reign.

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, it will likely include the King; Camilla, who will be Queen Consort at the time, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Cambridge; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and even Anne, Princess Royal.

She was also quoted telling Insider, “While these are all individuals that will be out in the future representing the crown, I think Charles will try to draw attention to himself, Camilla, and the Cambridge family as the future of the monarchy.”