Friday Sep 09 2022
King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Prince Charles might have been declared King after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, but he will not get the crown just yet.

Speaking to PEOPLE, history professor Kate Williams forecasts Charles would have to wait a year before his coronation.

"He will be crowned probably in a year," Ms Williams tells PEOPLE. "The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning."

"He's waited for this, and he's sure he can do a good job of it. People suggest that Charles will abdicate because William and Kate [Middleton] are more popular," says Williams. "That's not the case. He's absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it."

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen after 6.30pm.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen was 96 at the time of her passing.

