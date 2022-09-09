 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Koh-i-Noor at King Charles’ coronation?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

file footage

Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of Britain’s King Charles III, is set to inherit the famed Koh-i-Noor studded crown of the late Queen Elizabeth, reported The Daily Mail.

The Koh-i-Noor is among one of the most famous and arguably infamous diamonds in the world; found in India’s Golconda mines in the 14th century, the diamond is a stunning 105.6 carat stone often dubbed ‘Mountain of Light’.

It was added to the British monarch’s crown crafted in 1937, and is infamous for being at the epicentre of several major events through centuries, and is known for being the harbinger of bad luck for male wearers.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, the crown would’ve moved to the now-monarch King Charles, however, it was confirmed earlier this year in February that Charles’ wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla will be crowned at King Charles’ coronation.

Commenting about the famed dazzler, BBC said: “It has been the subject of conquest and intrigue for centuries, passing through the hands of Mughal princes, Iranian warriors, Afghan rulers and Punjabi Maharajas.”

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas moves to tears after Adrien Brody praises her ‘performance’ in Blonde

Ana de Armas moves to tears after Adrien Brody praises her ‘performance’ in Blonde
UK national anthem changed to ‘God save the King’ as Charles ascends throne

UK national anthem changed to ‘God save the King’ as Charles ascends throne
King Charles set to give landmark speech upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles set to give landmark speech upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
King Charles to ‘permanently’ exile Prince Andrew Queen’s death?

King Charles to ‘permanently’ exile Prince Andrew Queen’s death?
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who will attend the service at Westminster Abbey?

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who will attend the service at Westminster Abbey?
Prince Harry consoles airport staff in emotional interaction after Queen’s death

Prince Harry consoles airport staff in emotional interaction after Queen’s death

Queen put on ‘brave face’ despite ‘considerable pain’ before death

Queen put on ‘brave face’ despite ‘considerable pain’ before death
Queen Elizabeth II ‘always brought sense of comfort, peace’: Khloe Kardashian

Queen Elizabeth II ‘always brought sense of comfort, peace’: Khloe Kardashian

Queen Elizabeth II branded 'soulless coloniser' by monarchy haters

Queen Elizabeth II branded 'soulless coloniser' by monarchy haters
Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?
King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II

King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II
Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Latest

view all