Camilla to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Koh-i-Noor at King Charles’ coronation?

Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of Britain’s King Charles III, is set to inherit the famed Koh-i-Noor studded crown of the late Queen Elizabeth, reported The Daily Mail.



The Koh-i-Noor is among one of the most famous and arguably infamous diamonds in the world; found in India’s Golconda mines in the 14th century, the diamond is a stunning 105.6 carat stone often dubbed ‘Mountain of Light’.

It was added to the British monarch’s crown crafted in 1937, and is infamous for being at the epicentre of several major events through centuries, and is known for being the harbinger of bad luck for male wearers.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, the crown would’ve moved to the now-monarch King Charles, however, it was confirmed earlier this year in February that Charles’ wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla will be crowned at King Charles’ coronation.

Commenting about the famed dazzler, BBC said: “It has been the subject of conquest and intrigue for centuries, passing through the hands of Mughal princes, Iranian warriors, Afghan rulers and Punjabi Maharajas.”