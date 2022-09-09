Olivia Wilde dismisses rumours that she left ex-fiancé for beau Harry Styles

File Footage

Olivia Wilde put baseless rumours to rest that she left her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis to date now-boyfriend Harry Styles.



In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Don't Worry Darling director got candid about how her relationship with the We're the Millers actor ended, making it clear that she left him long before meeting Styles.

"The complete (expletive) idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told the publication. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

"Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic," she added.

"We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” the actor-filmmaker spoke of her two kids with her ex-fiancé, daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8.

“Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and even got engaged in 2013, however, the couple called it quits seven years after engagement in 2020.

Talking about kids, Wilde said that she has been “very up front” with them about the situation involving their father, adding, “They understand the concept of making decisions to protect yourself and to live an authentic, happy life. They really do.”

“I evolved a lot between when I was 27 and 35. I found myself as a director. And I think I found myself as an individual,” she said. “Sometimes when you evolve, you evolve out of relationships that were based on an earlier version of yourself.”

Wilde started dating the former One Direction band member sometime before they made their public appearance at a close pal’s wedding in January 2021.