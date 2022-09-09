Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Balmoral held a significant place in Queen Elizabeth’s heart where she breathed her last on Thursday, September 8.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the official announcement read.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch spent her final days at a 50,000-acre estate which she described as a ‘paradise in the Highlands’.

In the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, Prince Andrew shared how the royal family spends time at Balmoral.

“Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time,” he said.

“It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

The royals used to fly off to the Scottish home each summer to spend valuable time with the Queen and Prince Philip.

The monarch travelled to her beloved home to mark the start of her traditional summer break in July.