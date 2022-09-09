Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’

Piers Morgan believes Queen Elizabeth died of a broken heart and was never able to ‘get over’ the loss of Prince Philip.

Piers Morgan issued these shocking insights during his chat on Sky News Australia’s First Edition.

While addressing Queen Elizabeth’s ‘peaceful’ death in Balmoral, Scotland, he also weighed in on the possibility that she never really ‘got over’ the death of her ‘beloved’ Prince Philip.

“They were married for over 70 years. He was her rock,” he told host Stefanovic from the show.

“He was this gigantic figure of support for her. He abandoned his own very successful naval career to be by her side and I think they were a magnificent couple and she never really recovered.”

Not only that, the Queen was even made to sit alone for his funeral procession because of covid-19 restrictions, in April of last year.

“I mean that haunting image of her I felt when she was left in the church on her own at his funeral because of lockdown rules.” Morgan went as far as to admit.

“She was there on her own, in her mask, with none of her family there, mourning the loss of this man on her own and I don't think she ever really recovered.”

Before concluding he added, “I think she had a broken heart and then her body began to give up and I think that she's now reunited with him.”