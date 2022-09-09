Throwback: Akshay Kumar reveals how he was sexually abused as a child

Akshay Kumar is known for his power-packed performances and fitness enthusiast in Bollywood.



The Khiladi actor has never shied away to share his thoughts on social issues be it women’s safety or child sexual abuse. He also stressed the importance of open communication between parents and children for their protection.

Akshay revealed that it’s because of this two-way communication he was able to share the tragic incident with his parents.

In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, the Airlift actor opened up about the “traumatic time” when he was sexually abused as a six-year-old reported via Bollywoodshaadi portal.

“I was inside a lift and the liftman had touched me inappropriately. As a child, it was a heartbreaking incident for me to deal with,” recalled the Rustom star.

He continued, “Since I had good communication with my parents, I told them about this incident. Later the same person was caught in another case and was found to be a habitual offender.”

Akshay further added that “young victims don’t need to hide things from their parents or loved ones”.

The actor also requested parents and the society in general to “show support to the child victim”. This way, he said they would be able to save themselves from the emotional turmoil and damage.