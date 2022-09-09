 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Fans of one of the finest actors of Hollywood, Johnny Depp, are waiting for the star to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who breathed her last at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

Tributes continue to pour in from leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities from across the world including Cristiano Ronaldo Helen Mirren, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, and many others.

However, fans are waiting for, Depp to share some condolence messages for the Queen as one fan wrote, “ We are waiting for the world’s greatest actor Johnny Depp to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.”

To note, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has amassed more than 27 million followers on Instagram after his popularity grew following his court victory against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star follows only 157 people on the photo and sharing app and none of them includes any account associated with the British royal family.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

Britney Spears says she’s not ‘crazy’ after son Jayden questioned her intellect

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actors Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort spark dating rumours

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?

Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?
Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5: Everything we know

Netflix's Cobra Kai season 5: Everything we know
Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?

Prince Charles to remove Lilibet, Archie’s titles after major Sussex snub?
‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

‘The Queen’ star Helen Mirren mourns Elizabeth II in emotional note

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why

Gigi Hadid loves to do ‘karaoke’ with pal Serene Williams: Here’s why
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's biggest royal snubs

Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's biggest royal snubs
What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

What happens to Netflix ‘The Crown’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’

Queen Elizabeth died ‘mourning’ Prince Philip: ‘Never recovered’
Queen Elizabeth II died of broken heart: doctor explains

Queen Elizabeth II died of broken heart: doctor explains

Latest

view all