Fans want Johnny Depp to share condolence message for Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Fans of one of the finest actors of Hollywood, Johnny Depp, are waiting for the star to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who breathed her last at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

Tributes continue to pour in from leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities from across the world including Cristiano Ronaldo Helen Mirren, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, and many others.



However, fans are waiting for, Depp to share some condolence messages for the Queen as one fan wrote, “ We are waiting for the world’s greatest actor Johnny Depp to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.”

To note, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has amassed more than 27 million followers on Instagram after his popularity grew following his court victory against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star follows only 157 people on the photo and sharing app and none of them includes any account associated with the British royal family.



