Gigi Hadid baby 'genius' Khai is always 'jumping off things': 'Blessing'

Gigi Hadid is gushing over her intelligent daughter Khai Malik.



The 24-month-old baby, who Gigi shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, is growing up to be a 'genius'

Speaking in an interview with Sunday TODAY, the supermodel said: "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid."

Gigi added, "It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

"She's so mobile, from so early in the morning," Gigi shared. "So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know."

The model also added how she and Khai are adamant on "practicing doing dangerous things carefully."

"That's what I'm going to go for," said Gigi.