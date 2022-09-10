 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition
Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition

Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced to Buckingham Palace bees on Friday in a bizarre tradition which dates back centuries.

According to Daily Mail, the royal housekeeper John Chapple revealed that he went to the palace and Clarence House to carry out the ritual.

The palace hives have also been told that now King Charles III is their new master after Britain’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last at Balmoral on Thursday.

The 79-year-old housekeeper told the outlet: “It is traditional when someone dies that you go to the hives and say a little prayer and put a black ribbon on the hive.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

“I drape the hives with black ribbon with a bow,” he said.

Chapple continued: “The person who has died is the master or mistress of the hives, someone important in the family who dies and you don’t get any more important than the Queen, do you?

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

“You knock on each hive and say, ‘The mistress is dead, but don't you go. Your master will be a good master to you.’

“I’ve done the hives at Clarence House and I’m now in Buckingham Palace doing their hives,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral

Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral
Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report

Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report
Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report

Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report
Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims 'Archie barred from being a Prince'

Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims 'Archie barred from being a Prince'
Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV appearances ‘put on hold’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV appearances ‘put on hold’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II
New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'

New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'
King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tread delicate path after Queen’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tread delicate path after Queen’s death
Charles III will officially be proclaimed King today

Charles III will officially be proclaimed King today

Latest

view all