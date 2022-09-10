For love: Indian husband to support Pakistan in Asia Cup final

An Indo-Pak couple, who received fame while supporting their home states in the stadium during the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, will support Babar Azam's team in the final, slated for September 11.



Abdullah, based in Dubai, is from India, while his wife, Alishba, is a Pakistani national.

During the two high-octane encounters between the arch-rivals in the tournament, Abdullah could be seen supporting India and Alishba Pakistan.

With India out of the race for the Asia Cup, Abdullah decided to throw his weight behind the Green Shirts in the final.

Talking to Geo News, Abdullah said that his ancestors belonged to India, hence, he will always support his country.

“I respect my wife’s association with Pakistan, and she has the liberty to support her team,” he added.

Stressing the need for friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries, he asked if a couple from the countries can live in a home with love then why can’t the two nations?

His wife, Alishba, said that he would continue to support her country in the future as well.