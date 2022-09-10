King Charles’ talks of 'great inheritance’ as the King of England

King Charles takes to the stage and addresses the ‘truth’ behind his ‘great inheritance’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The King issued this proclamation in the middle of St James' Palace and began by highlighting his mother’s impact on his upcoming reign.

He began by saying, “My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen. It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved Mother, The Queen.”

“I know how deeply you, the entire Nation - and I think I may say the whole world - sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.”

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my Sister and Brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

“To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my Mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.”

“My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments.”