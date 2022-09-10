 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

American actress Reese Witherspoon’s latest birthday post for her 'favourite' daughter is too cute to handle.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old Legally Blonde star,46, shared a loved-up photo featuring herself, and her mini-me eldest child Ava in honor of her 23rd birthday.

Witherspoon, who shares Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, also penned a beautiful birthday note.

'Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift,' Witherspoon wrote.

'Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much'

The actress also shared an adorable throwback photo of Ava on her Instagram Story and a recent shot from when Witherspoon and her daughter went out for dinner and drinks together.

'Can't believe this little girl....is turning 23 today! Happy birthday to the most wonderful daughter! I love you, Ava!' wrote the Big Little Lies star.

Witherspoon's famous friends sent celebratory messages to Ava in the comments of the actress' post.

Photo credits: DailyMail
'Happy birthday Ava!!!,' wrote Julianne Moore, while Zooey Deschanel dropped a string of heart-eyed emojis.


