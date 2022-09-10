Sam Asghari 'shocked' K-Fed dragged son into fight with ex Britney Spears: 'Out of line'

File Footage

Sam Asghari was "shocked" that his wife Britney Spears' former husband Kevin Federline would stoop so low that he would drag his own son into the feud with ex-wife.



The aspiring actor now wants K-Fed to apologize to his better half for “hurting her” for allowing Jayden to give tell-all interview to Daily Mail.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Sam thinks it was a low blow for Kevin to put Jayden on TV and he feels he should apologize and make it right.”

“Britney loves those boys so much and has done nothing but provide for them and for Kevin too. It’s shocking to Sam that Kevin would have Jayden go on TV.

“It is very hurtful and Sam is so angry that Kevin has hurt his wife this way,” the insider added. “The whole situation is so painful for Britney.”

The insider went on to say that Asghari is doing all he can to “boost Britney’s spirits” but “it’s not easy because as she’s said openly, she was already crying every day over this before this interview [with Jayden] came out.”

“Now she’s in even more pain and Sam tries to reassure her that her boys will come to their senses when they are older, but there’s only so far that goes because she’s absolutely heartbroken.

“He feels that this was so out of line and disrespectful and, yes, he does blame Kevin for dragging Jayden into this mess,” the source said.