 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari 'shocked' K-Fed dragged son into fight with ex Britney Spears: 'Out of line'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

File Footage 

Sam Asghari was "shocked" that his wife Britney Spears' former husband Kevin Federline would stoop so low that he would drag his own son into the feud with ex-wife.

The aspiring actor now wants K-Fed to apologize to his better half for “hurting her” for allowing Jayden to give tell-all interview to Daily Mail.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Sam thinks it was a low blow for Kevin to put Jayden on TV and he feels he should apologize and make it right.”

“Britney loves those boys so much and has done nothing but provide for them and for Kevin too. It’s shocking to Sam that Kevin would have Jayden go on TV.

“It is very hurtful and Sam is so angry that Kevin has hurt his wife this way,” the insider added. “The whole situation is so painful for Britney.”

The insider went on to say that Asghari is doing all he can to “boost Britney’s spirits” but “it’s not easy because as she’s said openly, she was already crying every day over this before this interview [with Jayden] came out.”

“Now she’s in even more pain and Sam tries to reassure her that her boys will come to their senses when they are older, but there’s only so far that goes because she’s absolutely heartbroken.

“He feels that this was so out of line and disrespectful and, yes, he does blame Kevin for dragging Jayden into this mess,” the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'seem to care’ about age-gap of 41 years

Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'seem to care’ about age-gap of 41 years
Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death

Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry 'trapped between two roles'

Prince Harry 'trapped between two roles'
Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen

Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen
Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death

Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death
Victoria Beckham was left furious when Nicola Peltz’s mom was given charge of wedding

Victoria Beckham was left furious when Nicola Peltz’s mom was given charge of wedding

King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations

King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations
Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch

Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch
Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?

Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?
'Blonde’: Ana de Armas shares ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the shoot

'Blonde’: Ana de Armas shares ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the shoot
Camilla greets crowd at Buckingham Palace following King Charles' accession to the throne

Camilla greets crowd at Buckingham Palace following King Charles' accession to the throne
Kim Kardashian looks effortlessly chic in a sheer sequin dress: Photos

Kim Kardashian looks effortlessly chic in a sheer sequin dress: Photos

Latest

view all