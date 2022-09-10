 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tearful Prince Andrew says Royals 'allowed one day'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Tearful Prince Andrew says Royals allowed one day

King Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew, flanked by his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, thanked well-wishers for lining the route back to Balmoral after the royal family attended a prayer service for the Queen.

Asked by a mourner how things were, Andrew said: "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on. It's nice to see you, thank you for coming."

In one of the pictures, the Duke of York was seen putting his arm around his youngest daughter as she wiped away tears during an emotional outing to see floral tributes left to the Queen.

Tearful Prince Andrew says Royals allowed one day

Other members of the royal family attended a short church service near their Balmoral estate before carrying out a short walkabout.

The entire royal  family looked very emotional as they read cards and messages left for Queen Elizabeth II, who breathed her last at the castle earlier this week.

More From Entertainment:

Here’s how the Beckhams reportedly insulted Brooklyn’s in-laws before wedding

Here’s how the Beckhams reportedly insulted Brooklyn’s in-laws before wedding
Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'care’ about shocking age-gap

Madonna 'casually dating' Andrew Darnell, doesn't 'care’ about shocking age-gap

Sam Asghari 'shocked' K-Fed dragged son into fight with ex Britney Spears: 'Out of line'

Sam Asghari 'shocked' K-Fed dragged son into fight with ex Britney Spears: 'Out of line'
Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death

Khloe Kardashian slammed for not respecting Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry 'trapped between two roles'

Prince Harry 'trapped between two roles'
Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen

Gal Gadot speaks up about playing 'iconic villain' the Evil Queen
Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death

Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death
Victoria Beckham was left furious when Nicola Peltz’s mom was given charge of wedding

Victoria Beckham was left furious when Nicola Peltz’s mom was given charge of wedding

King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations

King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations
Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch

Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch
Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?

Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?
'Blonde’: Ana de Armas shares ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the shoot

'Blonde’: Ana de Armas shares ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on set during the shoot

Latest

view all