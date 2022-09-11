Shahid Afridi confirms his younger daughter waved Indian flag

Former Pakistani cricketer and skipper Shahid Khan Afridi confirmed that his daughter waved the Indian flag during an Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and India.

Afridi's daughter was spotted waving the India flag on September 4 during a high-octane match between the arch-rivals - Pakistan and India in the tournament's Super Four match. Pakistan defeated India in the clash.

The former Pakistani skipper said there were not enough flags of Pakistan available, so her daughter took an India flag and started waving it.

When asked during an interview about his younger daughter waving the Indian flag, Shahid Afridi laughingly confirmed that she did.

Shahid disclosed that his daughter had waved the Indian flag because there weren't enough Pakistani flags available in the stadium.

He said his wife told him that Pakistani spectators constituted only ten percent of the crowd at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He said he was there to see the live cricket action.

He said he received the video of his younger daughter but was unsure whether to share it online or not.