 
sports
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi confirms his younger daughter waved Indian flag

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Shahid Afridi confirms his younger daughter waved Indian flag

Former Pakistani cricketer and skipper Shahid Khan Afridi confirmed that his daughter waved the Indian flag during an Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and India.

Afridi's daughter was spotted waving the India flag on September 4 during a high-octane match between the arch-rivals - Pakistan and India in the tournament's Super Four match. Pakistan defeated India in the clash.

The former Pakistani skipper said there were not enough flags of Pakistan available, so her daughter took an India flag and started waving it.

When asked during an interview about his younger daughter waving the Indian flag, Shahid Afridi laughingly confirmed that she did.

Shahid disclosed that his daughter had waved the Indian flag because there weren't enough Pakistani flags available in the stadium.

He said his wife told him that Pakistani spectators constituted only ten percent of the crowd at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He said he was there to see the live cricket action.

He said he received the video of his younger daughter but was unsure whether to share it online or not. 

More From Sports:

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her video of Naseem Shah

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her video of Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in title decider today

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in title decider today
Pak vs SL: We are one step away from our goal of winning Asia Cip, says Babar Azam

Pak vs SL: We are one step away from our goal of winning Asia Cip, says Babar Azam
Only two Pakistani players to particpate in Asian and World 6 Red Snooker

Only two Pakistani players to particpate in Asian and World 6 Red Snooker
Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by six goals in SAFF Championship

Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by six goals in SAFF Championship
Asia Cup 2022: We want to win Asia Cup to bring smiles back on faces of flood victims, says Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2022: We want to win Asia Cup to bring smiles back on faces of flood victims, says Shadab Khan
Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father thanks Indian fan in heart-felt moment

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father thanks Indian fan in heart-felt moment
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's goal is to be the best team, says Mohammad Rizwan

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's goal is to be the best team, says Mohammad Rizwan
What is Wasim Akram's book about?

What is Wasim Akram's book about?
High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
'I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is:' Naseem Shah cancels Indian actress for Insta video

'I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is:' Naseem Shah cancels Indian actress for Insta video
For love: Indian husband to support Pakistan in Asia Cup final

For love: Indian husband to support Pakistan in Asia Cup final

Latest

view all