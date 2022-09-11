 
Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Pakistan on Monday will observe a day of mourning over Queen Elizabeth’s death, announced Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.

Aurangzeb issued a news statement to confirm, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval to (a proposal) of observing a day of mourning over the demise of the Queen of the United Kingdom. September 12 (Monday) will be observed as the day of mourning in Pakistan.”

The cabinet division has been directed to take further necessary steps for the proceedings over the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It came after Britain’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on Thursday.

The Queen, who ascended the throne in 1952 after the demise of her father king George VI, passed away aged 96. 

