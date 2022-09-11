 
sports
Sunday Sep 11 2022
SDSports desk

WATCH: Naseem Shah responds to fans asking for selfies in unexpected way

SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

— Screengrab via Instagram

Pakistan's new cricket sensation Naseem Shah has attracted a huge fan following within days after his match-winning performance during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan thriller of the Asia Cup 2022, which looked like a lost game until the pacer smashed two massive sixes.

The victory in the nail-biting clash was as crucial as it looked because it decided Pakistan's fate for qualifying for the finale, scheduled to be played against Sri Lanka today.

Naseem, along with a couple of players, then rested for the dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup decider, played between the two qualifiers on Friday. 

A video from the match went viral on social media where the much-adored cricketer was seen interacting with his fans, who asked for selfies while he walked along the boundary.

However, Naseem's response was nothing like usual as he took the phones of his fans and put them in his pocket instead of clicking pictures with them.

The video garnered numerous comments where the viewers declared Naseem's response a trick to avoid being asked for selfies.

